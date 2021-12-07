Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Tuesday following positive cues from the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.6 percent or nearly 380 points higher at 57,126. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,044 -- up 132 points or 0.8 percent. The broader market indices were also trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Axis Bank. Each scrip gained over 1-1.5 percent. Leading the losses were Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Divi's Lab, and SBI Life. All the sectors on Nifty50 were trading in the green, barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices.

Globally, Asian stocks edged higher on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant. Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced over half a percent after touching the lowest level in one year on Monday. Australia's S&P/ASX rose over half a percent whereas Japan's Nikkei was up over 1 percent. China's bluechips gained and Hong Kong's followed after the Chinese central bank freed up to $188 billion in liquidity through an easing policy.

Overnight, the stocks on Wall Street closed a sea of green as value stocks rose over 1.5 percent compared to a nearly 1 percent gain in growth stocks.

Oil prices also ticked higher, consolidating a nearly 5 percent rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased. Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $73.5 a barrel. Gold prices were steady at $1,779.5 per ounce on expectations US consumer price data due later this week will show inflation quickening.

(With inputs from Reuters)