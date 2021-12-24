Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; IndusInd, Axis Bank decline

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Friday following positive cues from the global markets. The Sensex opened 0.4 percent or 250 points higher at 57,567. The Nifty50 index opened at 17,149 -- over 75 points or 0.45 percent higher. The broader market indices were also trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were HCL Tech, SBI Life, TCS, Asian Paints, and UltraTech Cement. Each scrip gained over 0.5-2 percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank , UPL, SBI.

Among sectors, IT, metals, pharma, auto and realty indices were under selling pressure, and private banks and FMCG indices were in the green.

Globally, Asian shares were trading in the green following Wall Street’s overnight rally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over 0.24 percent. Japan's Nikkei index surged 0.14 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed higher leaving indices with solid gains in a week shortened by the Christmas holidays. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose over half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged over 0.8 percent.

Over in commodities, US crude oil was up over 1 percent to $73.76 but the brent crude was down over 0.4 percent to $76.60.

(With inputs from Reuters)