Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; Hindalco in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday following positive cues from the global markets. The Sensex opened 0.6 percent or 400 points higher at 61,014. Nifty50 index opened at 18,170 -- up 115 points or 0.6 percent.

The broader market indices were trading higher. Among sectors, FMCG, IT, pharma were under selling pressure, and bank, media, metal indices were in the green.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and ONGC. Leading the losses were Cipla, TCS, Titan, Dr Reddy's, and UPL.

Globally, Asian shares rallied with Japan and Hong Kong stocks rising over 2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged over 1 percent higher.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, pointed to a higher opening as it rose 0.07 percent. Overnight on Wall Street , S&P 500 surged over 1 percent after clocking losses for five sessions straight. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged over 1.5 percent.

Over in commodities, oil benchmarks were trading mixed after rising as much as 4 percent Tuesday. The US oil was up over 0.1 percent to $81.31 and the brent crude was flat at $83.68. And spot gold eased at $1,818.

