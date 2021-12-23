Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues;  Adani Ports in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday following positive cues from the global markets. The Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 320 points higher at 57,250. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,066—111 points or 0.6 percent.

The broader market indices were trading higher. Among the sectoral indices, all the sectors opened in the green with metal and realty stocks leading the charge.

Globally, Asian shares rallied and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and U.S. economic data.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over half a percent. Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 1 percent each. And the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2 percent, after data showed US consumer confidence improved further in December.

However, while markets on both sides of the Pacific have gained this week, MSCI's broad Asian benchmark's gains began from Monday's year low, while US benchmarks are in sight of last month's record highs.

Oil prices also rose, again in line with optimism about the state of the global economy, also helped by a larger-than-expected drawdown in US inventories Wednesday.