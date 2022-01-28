Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong Asian cues; NTPC, IT stocks in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher Friday following positive trading cues from the Asian peers. The shares had crashed as much as 2.5 percent in Thursday's session then recovered losses to close 1 percent lower.

The Sensex opened 1 percent or 560 points higher at 57,838. Nifty50 index opened at 17,267 -- up 155 points or 0.9 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were NTPC, Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, Tata Consumer, and Eicher Motors. Only two out of 50 Nifty bluechips were in the red - Airtel and HDFC.

Among sectoral gauges, all the sectors were in the green with Nifty Auto rising as much as 1 percent. Nifty IT was up over 2 percent, almost reversing yesterday's losses. Nifty Metal and Pharma also surged over 1 percent. Nifty Bank was up over half a percent.

Globally, Asian shares recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after US markets limited further declines from hawkish Federal Reserve comments . The recovery was supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple

US stock futures rose during the Asia Session with Nasdaq and S&P 500 e-minis up over 1 percent. Apple reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates and shares rose over 5 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent after sliding over 2 percent Thursday. However, the index is still down over 5 percent so far this month. Australian shares rose over 1 percent and Japan's advanced 1.5 percent China's equities were over 0.2 percent higher but Hong Kong's shares declined half a percent.

Over on Wall Street, though stocks opened higher, they ended lower. The DJIA fell marginally but S&P 500 lost over half a percent and Nasdaq slipped over 1.5 percent.

US markets had opened higher after the Commerce Department's advance take on fourth-quarter GDP showed the US economy in 2021 grew 6.9 percent at its fastest pace in nearly four decades. But gains were pared as investors processed how strong economic growth might inform the Fed's thinking, a Reuters report said.

Meanwhile, the US crude ticked over half a percent higher to $87.19 a barrel and the Brent crude reached $89.34 per barrel. Persistent tension between Russia and Ukraine had pushed oil prices to seven-year highs earlier in the week. Gold dipped slightly, with spot gold trading at $1796.06 per ounce.