Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Thursday following positive cues in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 300 points higher at 61,557. Nifty50 index opened higher at 18,382 - up 116 points or 0.6 percent. The broader market indices opened higher but lost steam to trade in the red.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were ONGC, IOC, Tata Consumer, SBI. Each scrip gained over 1-3 percent. Leading the losses were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Britannia, and Titan.

Globally, Asian shares eked small gains. However, the upbeat mood that lifted the Dow Jones and bitcoin to record highs ebbed on fresh worries after an asset sale at China's embattled developer Evergrande collapsed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 percent. S&P 500 futures were trading flat in the morning session.

Overnight on Wall Street, strong earnings helped the Dow Jones touch a record peak during the trade. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to finish within a whisker of its record closing high. The Nasdaq eased slightly. The VIX volatility index, Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to a two-month low.

Bitcoin, which hit a record on Wednesday in the wake of the US listing of a futures-based exchange-traded fund, eased from its peak to $64,651.

US crude rose half a percent to $83.84 a barrel, Brent surged above $85 again, and gold held overnight gains at $1,788 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)