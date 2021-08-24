Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 91 points or 0.16 percent higher at 55,647 and the Nifty50 index opened 65 points or 0.39 percent higher at 16.561. The broader markets, small- and mid-cap indices also opened higher.

On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, and NTPC were the top gainers, with each gaining between 1-2 percent. Maruti, HDFC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, and Shree Cement were the top losers on the index. Maruti lost over half a percent.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, Nifty IT, metals, oil & gas, and pharma led the gains, while the financials were trading in the red.

Globally, Asian stocks rose Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest one-day fall since May, which spurred a 5 percent rally in oil prices on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, with Japan and South Korean indexes jumping more than 1 percent. Australia shares were up 0.2 percent and Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent.

Wall Street's strength underpinned sentiment in Asia. The Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Monday, closing 1.5 percent higher.

In commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures edged up 0.9 percent to $69.45 a barrel after putting on more than 5 percent on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude following seven sessions of declines. Gold fell slightly but hovered above the psychological level of $1,800.

-with inputs from Reuters