Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; Zee shares rise

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following mixed trading in global markets as investors were looking forward to US inflation data. India's retail inflation dipped to 5.3 percent in August due to easing food prices. The CPI was 5.59 percent in July 2021 and 6.69 percent in August 2020.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened half a percent or 304 points higher at 58,482. The Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,420 -- up 65 points or 0.37 percent. The broader market indices supported the trend as midcap and small-cap indices jumped over half a percent each.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL, and ICICI Bank. Each scrip gained over 0.5-1 percent. Leading the losses were Infosys, Hindalco, Nestle India, Grasim, and Wipro.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, all the indices opened in the green.

Globally, Asia's markets were trading mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting US inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent.

On Wall Street, futures inched higher after DJIA and S&P 500 snapped 5-day losing streak. However, Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07 percent.

Over in commodities, US crude ticked up 0.3 percent to $70.66 a barrel. Brent crude also rose to $73.69 per barrel.

Gold was trading slightly lower. Spot gold traded at $1,790.31 per ounce.

With inputs from Reuters