Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; Tata Motors, Eicher Motors in focus

The first trading session of the new calendar year 2022 opened in the green with auto stocks leading the gains after December's auto sales boost. The Sensex opened 0.4 percent or 270 points higher at 58,525. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,438 -- up 85 points or 0.5 percent.

The broader market indices were trading higher. Among sectors, Nifty Auto climbed over 1 percent, Nifty Realty was also up over 1 percent. All the major sectors were trading in the green.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Coal India, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors , Maruti, and TCS. Each scrip gained over 1-3 percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Hindalco, Britannia, and Titan.

Globally, Asian shares were mixed Monday on 2022s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed. Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.

Wall Streets benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of over 25 percent. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones slipped over 0.3 percent Friday whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over half a percent.

Singapore on Monday announced its economy grew by 7.2 percent last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4 percent contraction.

Over in commodities, crude oil opened the year on a positive note but gains were capped due to rising COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from AP)

