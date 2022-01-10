Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; Avenue Supermarts in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened half a percent higher on Monday following mixed trading in the Asian markets. The Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 325 points higher at 60,070. Nifty50 index opened at 17,913, up 100 points or 0.5 percent.

The broader market indices were also trading nearly half a percent higher. Among the sectoral gauges, all the sectors were trading in the green, barring Nifty IT, which was flat.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were UPL, ICICI Bank, ITC, Maruti, and HDFC Bank. Leading the losses were Wipro, Hindalco, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, and Divi's Labs.

Globally, major share markets were muted Monday as investors count down to another US inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks.

Investors fear the explosion in coronavirus cases globally threatens to crimp consumer spending and growth just as the Fed is considering turning off the liquidity flow, tough timing for markets addicted to endless cheap money.

That made for cautious trading with S&P 500 futures off 0.1 percent and Nasdaq futures up 0.1 percent. The Euro Stoxx and FTSE futures both edged slightly higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent, while South Korea lost 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were little changed as recent policy easing was balanced by lingering concerns over the property sector.

In commodity markets, gold was a shade firmer at $1,795 an ounce but short of its January top at $1,831. Oil prices held steady, having climbed 5 percent last week helped in part by supply disruptions from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

(With inputs from Reuters)