Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; auto stocks in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday amid mixed cues from the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 0.37 percent or 211 points higher at 57,763 and the Nifty50 index was trading 53 points or 0.31 percent higher at 17,185.

The broader markets supported the rally as the midcaps and small-caps witnessed buying too.

On the Nifty50 index, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and L&T were the top gainers. Each stock gained 2 to 3 percent. Leading the losses were HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hindalco, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Each of them lost over 0.5 to 1 percent.

Among the sectoral gauges, all but one sector opened in the green. Nifty Metal was trading half a percent lower.

Globally, Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows. Investors are worried about slowing global growth in several markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell half a percent, edging off a three-week high reached the day before.

Japan's Nikkei however gained nearly a percent boosted by data showing Japanese companies' capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.

Fears about slowing growth are not unique to China. Overnight, Wall Street finished marginally lower on Tuesday, after US consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as soaring COVID-19 infections and rising inflation dampened the economic outlook.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, rose marginally having fallen to a three-week low the day before.

Oil was steady, with US crude at $68.49 a barrel, and Brent crude at $71.72 per barrel, neither changed much on the day, having finished August with their first monthly losses since March.

With inputs from Reuters