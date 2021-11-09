Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed trading in global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.11 percent or 64 points higher at 60,609. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 18,084 -- up 15 points or 0.09 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Hero MotoCorp, Divi's Lab, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, and Tata Motors. Each scrip gained over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses were Britannia, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Power Grid.

Among sectors, financial services and FMCG indices were under selling pressure, and banks, IT, media, metal, and realty indices were in the green.

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.06 percent while Australian shares were down 0.12 percent. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.33 percent higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 0.65 percent.

On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions, while the blue-chip Dow notched its second consecutive record closing high.

World shares also rose on Monday after hitting a record high last week as relatively dovish central bank messages and strong U.S. labour data on Friday added to optimism generated by a healthy earnings season on both sides of the Atlantic.

But a tight US labour market and the dislocation in global supply chains could result in a high reading for consumer prices on Wednesday. Strong inflation likely would rekindle talk of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected.

Oil prices firmed as the passage of the US infrastructure bill and China's export growth supported the outlook for energy demand. Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco also raised the official selling price for its crude.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.15 percent to $82.05 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $83.59 per barrel. Spot gold was slightly lower, trading at $1,823.3 per ounce.

