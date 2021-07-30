Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tech Mahindra gains

Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The Sensex opened 0.26 percent, or 139.29 points higher at 52,792.36, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,800.60, up 22.15 points, or 0.14 percent.

    The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday following the weakness in Asian peers.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.26 percent, or 139.29 points higher at 52,792.36, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,800.60, up 22.15 points, or 0.14 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices were trading marginally higher.
    On Nifty50, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid, HDFC, and Tata Motors were the top gainers and SBI Life, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Grasim led the losses.
    Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Pharma were trading in the green. Metals, auto and FMCG indices gave in to the pressure.
    Globally, Asian shares slipped Friday, with a gauge of regional equities set for biggest monthly drop since last March. Nevertheless, the market losses were moderate compared with sharp falls earlier in the week that were sparked by regulatory actions in China against the education, property, and tech sectors.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.84 percent, taking its losses for the week to more than 6.5 percent. Stateside, robust earnings and forecasts helped lift Wall Street to record intraday highs on Thursday.
    In commodities markets, oil prices fell back after global benchmark Brent topped $76 a barrel on tight US supplies. Spot gold was flat at $1,827.94 an ounce.
    -- with inputs from Reuters
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,232.30 104.50 9.27
    HCL Tech1,045.50 37.90 3.76
    Adani Ports681.10 21.45 3.25
    Power Grid Corp171.50 4.10 2.45
    M&M747.25 15.80 2.16
