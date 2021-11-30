Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors, SBI in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday following mixed cues from the global markets. Shares remained on edge as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic. The indices had closed slightly higher in the previous session.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.02 percent or 12 points higher at 58,350. Nifty50 index opened at 17,051 -- down 3 points or 0.02 percent. The broader market and sectoral indices were trading higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Motors, Power Grid, Titan, SBI, and Bajaj Finance. Each scrip gained over 1.5-3 percent. Leading the losses were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Moto, Cipla, HDFC, Britannia.

Globally, Asian shares were trading in positive territory, following a brighter lead from the Wall Street Monday, which reacted to the news from US President Joe Biden that new lockdowns as a result of the variant were off the table for now. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was over half a percent. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were trading 1 percent higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index underperformed, down 0.25 percent, while China's bluechip CSI 300 index was up 0.13 percent.

Activity in China's services sector grew at a slightly slower pace in November, official data showed, as the sector took a hit from fresh lockdown measures as authorities raced to contain the latest outbreak. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.3 in November from 52.4 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The better performance across Asian equities markets came after a virus-led selldown late last week when global investors were concerned the variant could prompt further lockdowns which could impede the economic recovery.

Gold eased as the result of other markets firming and fell 0.7 percent to $1,783.1 per ounce in the US session but ticked slightly higher in Asia to be neutral. US crude jumped over 1 percent to $70.95 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $74.4 per barrel.

