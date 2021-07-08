Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors down 2%

The Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed cues from the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.02 percent, or 10.93 points higher at 53,065, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,855, up 24.25 points, or 0.15 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were trading flat, down 0.33 percent and 0.23 percent, respectively.

Gains were seen in IT, media, PSU banks, and realty indices, while Nifty Auto, financials, FMCG, metal, and pharma were trading in the red.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, Maruti, Adani Ports were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Motors, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, and Hindalco were the top index losers.

Globally, most Asian share markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24 percent.