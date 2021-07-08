Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors down 2%

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors down 2%

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.02 percent, or 10.93 points higher at 53,065, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,855, up 24.25 points, or 0.15 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors down 2%
    The Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed cues from the global markets.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.02 percent, or 10.93 points higher at 53,065, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,855, up 24.25 points, or 0.15 percent.
    Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were trading flat, down 0.33 percent and 0.23 percent, respectively.
    Gains were seen in IT, media, PSU banks, and realty indices, while Nifty Auto, financials, FMCG, metal, and pharma were trading in the red.
    Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, Maruti, Adani Ports were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Motors, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, and Hindalco were the top index losers.
    Globally, most Asian share markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment.
    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24 percent.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Momentumisers: Equitas SFB outperforms Nifty; key levels to watch

    Next Article

    Oil prices fall for a third day as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,992.75 445.75 1.62
    IndusInd Bank1,053.50 8.60 0.82
    Titan Company1,741.00 13.75 0.80
    UltraTechCement6,980.00 54.90 0.79
    NTPC118.10 0.65 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,096.00 47.75 1.18
    IndusInd Bank1,054.00 9.40 0.90
    Titan Company1,740.00 12.95 0.75
    UltraTechCement6,976.80 53.95 0.78
    NTPC118.05 0.70 0.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,089.05 -99.20 -2.37
    Tata Motors311.75 -5.35 -1.69
    ONGC118.50 -1.40 -1.17
    HUL2,455.20 -26.45 -1.07
    JSW Steel683.40 -7.00 -1.01
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,455.90 -24.15 -0.97
    Sun Pharma674.80 -5.55 -0.82
    Nestle17,605.00 -109.80 -0.62
    Bajaj Finance6,165.75 -33.00 -0.53
    Maruti Suzuki7,422.45 -28.90 -0.39

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70250.08750.12
    Euro-Rupee88.0960-0.0740-0.08
    Pound-Rupee102.9250-0.2850-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67590.00170.26
    View More