Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; ONGC among top losers

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; ONGC among top losers

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.11 percent, or 58 points lower at 52,919, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,819, up 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; ONGC among top losers
    The Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday following mixed cues from the global markets.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.11 percent, or 58 points lower at 52,919, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,819, up 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent.
    Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were trading flat, down 0.19 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively.
    Gains were seen in metals and realty indices, while Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG, IT and pharma were trading in the red.
    Asian Paints, UPL, Adani Ports, Titan, and Power Grid were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ONGC, Sun Pharma, IOC, L&T, and Hindalco were the top index losers.
    ONGC lost nearly 2 percent in the early morning trade as crude prices fell.
    Globally, most Asian share markets traded mixed on Wednesday, following the losses on Wall Street with the S&P 500 ending its seven-day winning streak.
    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 percent.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; financial, realty stocks gain; IT, metals drag

    Next Article

    Momentumisers: Here’s why Vindhya Telelink is surging

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL815.40 12.10 1.51
    HDFC2,530.10 33.70 1.35
    Asian Paints3,040.20 37.70 1.26
    Bajaj Finserv12,241.45 150.65 1.25
    Gland3,442.00 40.00 1.18
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.05 36.75 1.47
    Bajaj Finserv12,234.35 139.90 1.16
    Asian Paints3,039.25 35.45 1.18
    Sun Pharma677.75 4.50 0.67
    ITC203.80 1.25 0.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL815.50 12.20 1.52
    HDFC2,530.25 33.85 1.36
    Bajaj Finserv12,241.45 150.65 1.25
    Asian Paints3,038.85 36.35 1.21
    Gland3,439.75 37.75 1.11
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.00 36.70 1.47
    Bajaj Finserv12,246.00 151.55 1.25
    Asian Paints3,037.95 34.15 1.14
    Sun Pharma677.85 4.60 0.68
    ITC203.85 1.30 0.64

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.67500.13250.18
    Euro-Rupee88.27300.10200.12
    Pound-Rupee103.03700.11400.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67550.00180.26
    View More