Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; ONGC among top losers

The Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday following mixed cues from the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.11 percent, or 58 points lower at 52,919, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,819, up 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were trading flat, down 0.19 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively.

Gains were seen in metals and realty indices, while Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG, IT and pharma were trading in the red.

Asian Paints, UPL, Adani Ports, Titan, and Power Grid were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ONGC, Sun Pharma, IOC, L&T, and Hindalco were the top index losers.

ONGC lost nearly 2 percent in the early morning trade as crude prices fell.

Globally, most Asian share markets traded mixed on Wednesday, following the losses on Wall Street with the S&P 500 ending its seven-day winning streak.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46 percent.