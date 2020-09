Indian indices opened with minor gains on Wednesday led by index heavyweights like Infosys, Bharti Airtel, TCS and ITC were capped by losses in the financials stocks.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose encouraged by buoyant US moves that followed stronger than expected manufacturing indicators.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 65 points at 38,966, while the Nifty rose 8 points to 11,478. The bank and fin services indices fell around 0.2 percent at opening while, IT, FMCG, metals and pharma indices rose between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.