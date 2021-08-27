Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; ICICI Bank, HDFC in focus

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a flat note on Friday amid weakness in global peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.15 percent, or 86.17 points lower at 55,862.93, and the Nifty50 index opened at 16,642.55, up 5.65 points, or 0.03 percent.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices opened higher.

On NSE, Hindalco, UPL, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Grasim were the top gainers, with each gaining 1-2 percent. The top losers were HDFC, ICICI Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank, with each stock losing 1-2 percent.

Among the NSE's sectoral gauges, the financial stocks declined, followed by FMCG and oil & gas stocks. Gains were seen in pharma, metal, and realty stocks.

Asian shares were mixed Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere. Investors across the world have turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell Globally,

Remarks from the Federal Reserve's more hawkish policymakers and a deadly attack in Afghanistan also subdued sentiment and helped the dollar gain against a basket of its peers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.46. The Australian shares fell 0.18 percent, and Hong Kong and Korea were flat.

Stateside, all the major indices fell half a percent and in Asian hours, the stock futures were trading flat.

Over in commodities. US oil ticked up 0.3 percent to $67.65. And Brent crude rose 0.25 percent to $71.27 per barrel, resuming this week's rally after taking a rest on Thursday, as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.