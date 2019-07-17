Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; DCB Bank tanks 12% post Q1 results
Updated : July 17, 2019 09:50 AM IST
At 9:20 AM, the Sensex was trading 38 points lower at 39,092 while the broader Nifty50 index lost 10 points to trade at 11,652.
Yes Bank, IOC, BPCL, Adani Ports, and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
DCB Bank tanked 12 percent on asset quality deterioration in Q1.
