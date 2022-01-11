Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid weak global cues; HDFC, Vodafone Idea in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday following weak cues from the global markets. The shares remained on the edge as infections due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose across the globe.

The Sensex opened 0.09 percent or 55 points lower at 58,338. Nifty50 index opened marginally lower at 17,997 -- down 5 points or 0.03 percent. The broader market indices were trading mixed. Among sectoral gauges, bank, financial, and metal stocks were under selling pressure.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were HDFC, NTPC, Tata Consumer, Grasim, and UltraTech Cement. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, and Adani Ports.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea share price declined over 10 percent Tuesday to Rs 13.35 after the company's board approved deferment of spectrum action instalments due to up 4 years. The board also approved the conversion of interest on the spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity.

Globally, Asian equities struggled to find direction, with attention squarely on the timing and pace of US monetary policy normalisation . However, the investors did take some comfort from a late rebound in the US stock markets. The fast spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is also weighing on markets hospitalisations surge across the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped as much as 0.3 percent before trading steady. Japan's benchmark declined over 1 percent and Australian stocks shed 0.8 percent.

In overnight trading on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 lost 0.14 percent. Tech stocks fell and rebounded during the session, with Nasdaq Composite closing marginally higher.

Oil prices also recovered losses as the Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $81.1 a barrel after dropping 1 percent in the previous session.