Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid strong global cues; Nestle, Hindustan Unilever in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday even as global markets continued trading higher.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.14 percent or 82 points higher at 58,350. Nifty50 index opened flat at 18,439 - up 21 points or 0.11 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower with mid-caps and small-caps both falling over 2 percent.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Divi's Lab, Bharti Airtel, Britannia. Each scrip gained over 0.5-2 percent. Leading the losses were Coal India, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, all the sectors opened in the red with Nifty Auto plunging over 1.5 percent, Nifty IT down over 1 percent, and Nifty Metal losing over 2.8 percent. Nifty Realty also declined over 2.45 percent.

Globally, Asian shares advanced on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings. Japan's Nikkei rose over 0.8 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained over 0.7 percent.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin stood at $64,068, near its all-time peak of $64,895 as the first US bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund began trading on Tuesday.

Oil prices eased slightly in Asia but held near multi-year peaks as an energy supply crunch persisted across the globe. US crude futures traded at $82.65 per barrel, down nearly half a percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)