Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Vodafone Idea falls

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened mildly higher on Wednesday following mixed trading in the Asian markets. The shares remained on the edge as bond yields rose to two-year highs. The indices had closed lower in the previous session.

The Sensex opened 0.15 percent or 90 points higher at 60,845. The Nifty50 index opened at 18,130 -- up 16 points or 0.09 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, and Nestle India. Leading the losses were Maruti, Tata Consumer, UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, and Grasim.

Globally, Asian shares struggled as US Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs and a global technology stock sell-off unsettled investors. Investors are worried about rising inflation and bracing for tighter US Federal Reserve tightening the monetary policy.

Crude oil prices hit their highest since 2014 amid an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and global political tensions, stoking fears of inflation becoming more persistent and propping up the dollar, which hovered near one-week highs. US crude jumped over 1.5 percent to $86.63 a barrel. And the Brent crude rose 1.2 percent to $88.54 per barrel. On the other hand, gold slipped lower as the spot gold traded at $1,810.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reflected the sombre tone, trading down 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei slid nearly 2 percent.

Overnight, there was a bloodbath on Wall Street with Nasdaq slumping over 2.5 percent. S&P 500 declined over 2 percent. In the pre-market trading, the futures were trading lower with S&P 500 Futures down nearly half a percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)