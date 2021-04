The Indian market opened flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets. At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.08 percent, or 38 points higher at 48,424, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty index started at 14,493, up 9 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.72 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty IT leading the rally.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty50 gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

Elsewhere, Asian shares fell and US stock futures were steady on Tuesday as caution ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.19 percent lower.