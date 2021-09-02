Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid cautious mood in Asian markets

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened with minor gains on Thursday following mixed cues from global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.15 percent, or 85.44 points higher at 57,423.65, and the Nifty50 index opened at 17,095.40, up 19.15 points, or 0.11 percent.

Broader markets gained with midcap and small-cap indices trading higher.

Among the Nifty stocks, Dr Reddy, HDFC Life, Cipla, Titan, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers, rising over 1 to 2.5 percent. Leading the losses were Hero MotoCorp, IOC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Power Grid, with each losing 0.5 to 1 percent.

Among sectors, metals, pharma, IT and FMCG were in the green, while oil and gas and media indices witnessed selling.

Globally, Asian markets were in a cautious mood as concerns over the Chinese economy grew after a run of soft data. A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks were tightening again with eight of nine Asian countries reporting longer delivery times.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent to a five-week high, helped by buying for the new quarter. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent, while South Korea fell 0.6 percent.

On the Wall Street, Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were barely changed after Nasdaq hit a record high last night. EUROSTOXX 50 futures also eased 0.2 percent and FTSE futures eased 0.1 percent.

Commodities would likely benefit from any delay in Fed tapering, helping underpin gold at $1,813 an ounce but short of resistance around $1,823.

Oil prices eased after OPEC+ agreed to stick to a policy of adding 400,000 barrels per day a month to the market, though it also defied pressure for an even larger increase. Brent slipped 52 cents to $71.07 a barrel, while US crude lost 59 cents to $68.00.

