The Indian equity indices opened with minor gains on Friday ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement. At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 5 points or 0.01 percent at 52237.44, and the Nifty was up 0.90 points or 0.01 percent at 15691.30.

The central bank is expected to keep the rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive time and maintain an 'accommodative' stance as developments around the infection curve, coronavirus variants, staggered reopening process and depth of impact remain fairly fluid.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices gained half a percent each.

Among sectors, IT and real estate sectors were trading in the green, whereas, metals, FMCG and financial sectors traded in the red.

On the Nifty50, Titan, ONGC, Eicher Motors, L&T, and Axis Bank were the top gainers and Indusind Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Auto were the only ones to trade in the red. Titan gained as much 6 percent at 9:45 am, while ONGC was 5 percent higher.

NSE announced the addition of four stocks -- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare -- to the futures and options segment of the July series. The total list of stocks in F&O series is now 160 stocks.