Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; Tata Motors gains over 10%

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record highs on Wednesday following mixed trading in the global markets with the Sensex crossing 60,600 and the Nifty above 18,050.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.56 percent or 335 points higher at 60,619. The Nifty50 index opened at a record high of 180,80 -- up 88 points or 0.49 percent. The broader market indices supported the momentum as both midcaps and small-caps surged over half a percent.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Motors, M&M, Titan, Adani Ports, and Hero MotoCorp. TaMo surged over 10 percent while others gained between 1 and 2 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti, and Hindalco.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto surged over 2 percent. Banking and financial indices were half a percent up. IT stocks were trading in the green.

Globally, Asian shares were on edge as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the United States would taper its emergency bond-buying programme, holding the dollar at a one-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent in early trading, steadying after falling over 1 percent a day earlier.

Moves were muted in most markets. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. Australian stocks were trading in the green. Hong Kong's stock market was closed in the morning because of a typhoon.

Shares slipped on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.14 percent.

Over in commodities, US crude oil shed 0.2 percent to $80.48 off Monday's seven-year high of $82.18. Brent crude fell 0.29 percent to $83.18 a barrel, just off Monday's three-year high of $84.6.

(With inputs from Reuters)