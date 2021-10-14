Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; Infosys, Wipro zoom

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record highs taking positive cues from the global equity markets and led by IT stocks. Infosys, Mindtree, and Wipro lifted indices higher after posting a strong set of quarterly numbers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.58 percent or 351 points higher at 61,088 - a lifetime high for the benchmark. Nifty50 opened at 18,272 -- up 111 points or 0.61 percent. The broader market indices supported the upbeat sentiment and clocked gains worth half a percent.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC, and L&T. Wipro surged over 7 percent after it reported a 17 percent surge in consolidated profit on Wednesday. Leading the losses were HDFC Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Divi's Labs, and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, all the indices except Nifty Auto opened in the green with Nifty IT rising over 2 percent.

Globally, Asian shares rose, the dollar eased and longer-dated bonds rallied on Thursday as investors reckoned on inflation bringing forward rate hikes around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained half a percent and Japan's Nikkei climbed 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite was marginally softer and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and in early Asia trade, S&P 500 futures were also up 0.3 percent.

In commodities on Thursday oil futures steadied, hovering comfortably above $80 per barrel, with US crude at $80.55 a barrel and Brent at $83.32. Gold held overnight gains at $1,789 an ounce, enjoying its best session in seven months.

(With inputs from Reuters)