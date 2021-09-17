Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs amid mixed global cues; bank stocks rally

  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Sensex and Nifty50 opened half a percent higher at record highs. The broader market indices supported the rally with small-cap and midcap indices trading half a percent higher each.

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record highs on the last day of the week following mixed trading in the global markets.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.45 percent or 268 points higher at 59,409, a record high. Nifty50 also opened higher at 17,709 -- up 80 points or 0.45 percent. The broader market indices supported the rally with small-cap and midcap indices trading half a percent higher each.
Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, and Maruti. Each stock gained over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, auto, financial services, pharma, healthcare, and consumer durables were trading in the green and media and metal indices were in the red.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
Globally, Asian shares steadied after losses earlier in the week, but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds, while the dollar sat near a three-week high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat but was still down 2.7 percent on the week.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.6 percent. While both DJIA and S&P500 closed lower, Nasdaq closed marginally higher on Wall Street last night.
Over in commodities, US crude oil dipped 0.22 percent to $72.45 a barrel. And Gold recovered marginally on Friday with the spot price trading at $1,755.03 per ounce, up 0.2 percent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
