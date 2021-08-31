Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs amid mixed global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday amid mixed cues from the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex scaled 57,000 for the first time. It opened 105 points or 0.19 percent higher at 56,995. At the same time, Nifty opened at 16,947 , 16.45 points or 0.10 percent higher. The broader market supported the gains with midcap and smallcap indices opening higher.

On the Nifty50 index, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Divi's Lab were the top gainers and each scrip gained over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Hindalco, and L&T.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Pharma, FMCG, and Realty indices witnessed buying while Metal, Auto, Banks were under selling pressure.

Globally, Asian market opened lower despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China's slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3 percent in the morning session.

Asia's cooler sentiment followed all-time highs set by US and global equity benchmarks in the previous session, as the Federal Reserve appeared in no rush to step away from its massive stimulus.

Over in the commodities sector, the US crude fell 0.51 percent to $68.86 a barrel. And Brent was down 0.56 percent at $73 a barrel in Asian trade as Hurricane Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of coming ashore as a Category 4. Spot gold gained 0.18 percent to $1813.54 per ounce.