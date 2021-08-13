Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs amid mixed global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record high levels on Friday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.12 percent, or 67.97 points higher at 54,911.95, and the Nifty50 index opened at 16,385.70, up 21.30 points, or 0.13 percent.

Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices also traded higher, with midcaps trading flat-to-positive and smallcaps trading nearly half a percent higher.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, M&M, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and L&T were the top gainers, with each stock gaining over 1 percent. Whereas, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers, with each losing nearly 1-2 percent.

Among sectors, banks, IT, FMCG and auto indices gained, while metals, pharma and media indices were down.

Globally, most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59 percent, having closed lower on each of the past three days. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent.

Overnight, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit a new record high. Wall Street benchmarks, the DJIA and S&P 500 also notched record gains for the third consecutive day. Big technology stocks drove the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.

Oil prices fell for a second straight day after the International Energy Agency warned demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply.

With inputs from Reuters