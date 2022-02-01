Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open a strong note ahead on budget day; Tata Steel, Infosys in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher following positive cues from the global markets on the budget day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Sensex opened 1.14 percent or 658 points higher at 58,672. Nifty50 index opened at 17,375 -- up 190 points or 1 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher as well.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas sectors were under selling pressure. Nifty Private Bank was up over 1.5 percent, Nifty Bank rose over 1.5 percent. Nifty IT index was up over 0.5 percent. Bluechips leading the gains on Sensex were Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and HCL Tech.

Globally, Asian shares were rising tracking a positive closing on Wall Street and investors were focusing on India's budget and Australia's interest rate decision. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up over 0.2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei was up over 1 percent. And US stock futures, however, declined with Dow Jones Futures down over 0.25 percent despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Overnight, the Nasdaq index surged over 3 percent and both S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 1 percent higher.

Over in commodities, US crude oil was up over 0.2 percent to $88.34 and the Brent crude oil was up over 0.2 percent just below $90. And spot gold was flat at 1,796.

(With inputs from Reuters)

