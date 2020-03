Indian shares followed the global markets sell-off to open around 4.5 percent lower on Monday after emergency rate cuts by the US Fed as the coronavirus scare intensified.

The Fed’s surprise announcement signalled its rising concern that the viral outbreak will depress economic growth in coming months, likely causing a recession, and that it's poised to do whatever it can to counter the risks. It cut its key rate by a full percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25 percent.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 1,525 points lower at 33,577, while the NSE Nifty was down 450 points at 9,505. The broader markets were also trading lower with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 4.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

Globally, stock markets and the dollar were also roiled after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in an emergency move and its major peers offered cheap US dollars to break a logjam in global lending markets.

MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 2.4 percent to lows not seen since early 2017, while the Nikkei eased 0.4 percent. Shanghai blue chips fell 1.5 percent even as China’s central bank surprised with a fresh round of liquidity injections into the financial system.

Back home, YES Bank was the only stock in the green in early morning trade, while, JSW Steel, Vedanta, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank led the losses.

All sectors were also negative at the opening. The Nifty Metal index slid 6.5 percent, Nifty Bank was down 5.5 percent, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT fell over 4 percent each.