Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty on edge following choppy trading in Asian markets

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Wednesday following choppy trading in Asian markets. The shares remained on edge in the market as a risk-averse mood seemed to take over global markets. The indices had closed flat in Tuesday's session.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.12 percent or 71 points higher at 58,350. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 17,375 -- up 14 points or 0.08 percent. The broader market indices were trading mixed.

On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, and Asian Paints were leading the gains. Leading the losses were Infosys, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti, and SBI Life.

Among sectors, IT, metals, pharma, auto and realty indices were under selling pressure, while private banks and FMCG indices were in the green.

Globally, Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13 percent having posted gains, if sometimes small, for 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses and was last 0.42 percent higher after revised gross domestic product growth figures beat expectations for the world's third-biggest economy. Most other moves were muted in early trading.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, gained 0.10 percent despite choppy overnight trading on Wall Street. Overnight the MSCI world equity index retreated from a record high after seven consecutive days of gains.

Over in commodities, US crude oil ticked up 0.29 percent to $68.55 a barrel as Brent crude gained 0.1 percent to $71.73 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)