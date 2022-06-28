Opening Bell: Nifty slips below 15,800 led by losses in Asian Paints, Titan Company and Tech Mahindra

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened with cuts on Tuesday tracking weakness in global markets and rising crude oil. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 47th GST Council meeting today.

At 09:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 195.03 points or 0.37 percent at 52,966.25 , and the broader Nifty was down 52.40 points or 0.33 percent at 15779.65.

Asian Paints, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Hindalco Industries were among major losers on the Nifty, while ONGC, JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel and BPCL were among major gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 0.5 percent.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Financials, Consumer Durables, IT, and pharma were the top laggards, while oil & gas and PSBs were trading in the green.

Bajaj Auto fell 2 percent after the board approved share buyback worth up to Rs 2,500 crore. The company intends to buy back 5.43 million shares, aggregating up to 1.88 per cent of its paid-up share capital via the open market at Rs 4,600 per share.

Moody's upgraded Tata Steel's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on strong operational performance backed by healthy liquidity position.

Global markets

Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed as COVID-19 clampdown drowned hopes of robust recovery. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.7 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4 percent.

The US equity markets turned muted after all major indexes in the Wall Street dropped in trade on Monday. Dow Jones slipped 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent, and NASDAQ Composite fell 0.7 percent.