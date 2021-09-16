Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty at record highs; banks, IT stocks lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at fresh record highs on Thursday tracking positive cues from the global trading markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.27 percent or 158 points higher at 58,881. Nifty50 index opened at 17,539 -- up 20 points or 0.11 percent. The broader market indices supported the rally as both midcaps and small-caps opened half a percent higher.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were IndusInd Bank, ITC, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and ONGC. Each scrip gained over 1-3 percent. Leading the losses were Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement, Divi's Labs.

Among sectors, all the indices were in the green, led by banks, IT, auto, metals, and energy.

Globally, Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again on Thursday, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong, even after a strong lead-in from Wall Street which had also pushed the dollar to the lower end of its recent range.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down almost half a percent. And Japan's Nikkei declined half a percent, after hitting 31-year high it hit on Monday.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were trading flat. Overnight all major Wall Street indices surged 0.8 percent.

Over in commodities, oil prices retreated, giving up some of this week's strong gains on the back of a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States. Both brent and US oil slipped 0.2 percent to trade at $72.45 and $75.3 a barrel, respectively.

And spot gold was flat at $1794.41 per ounce, having fallen below the key $1,800 level on Wednesday, hit by a bout of technical selling.

(With inputs from Reuters)