Market
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 130 points, Nifty above 11,200 level; Coffee Day shares plunge 20%
Updated : July 30, 2019 09:51 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian shares, as equity investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week.
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 128 points higher at 37,815, while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling 34 points higher to end at 11,223.
Grasim, Zee, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and JSW Steel were top gainers on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more