Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty nears 11,900 ahead of June F&O Expiry
Updated : June 27, 2019 10:02 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 111 points higher at 39,703, while the broader Nifty50 index added 34 points at 11,882.
Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the top gainers on the Nifty50.
