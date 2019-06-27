Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty nears 11,900 ahead of June F&O Expiry

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, despite muted global trends, as the market awaited the outcome of G20 meet. At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 111 points higher at 39,703, while the broader Nifty50 index added 34 points at 11,882.

Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to find direction after US President Donald Trump gave mixed signals on US-China trade negotiations. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend but warned he was prepared to impose US tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks fail.

Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the top gainers on the Nifty50, whereas UPL, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT, were trading in the green in the opening trade. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most, up 0.9 percent followed by the Nifty Realty (up 0.8 percent), Nifty Media (up 0.6 percent), and Nifty Auto (up 0.5 percent).

IndusInd Bank gained 1.5 percent after Deutsche Bank maintained 'buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage said that it expects FY20/21 credit cost for the lender to be 120 bps/110 bps.

Nifty Realty gained nearly 1 percent led by gains in Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, and Sock, up in the range of 1.2-2.5 percent.