Sensex opens 250 points lower, Nifty below 11,300
Asian stocks tumble after US announces tariffs on Europe
Oil prices rebound on lower output from US, Russia, OPEC
Rupee trades cautious against US dollar in early trade
Opening Bell: Sensex falls nearly 250 points, Nifty below 11,300; Yes Bank rallies 22%

Updated : October 03, 2019 09:40 AM IST

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 248 points lower at 38,057 and the Nifty was at 11,267, down 91 points.
Yes Bank, IOC, Hero MotoCorp, Zee, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Sensex in the opening trade.
All sectoral indices were trading in the red at the opening.
