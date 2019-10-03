Opening Bell: Sensex falls nearly 250 points, Nifty below 11,300; Yes Bank rallies 22%

The Indian market opened in the red on Thursday, following Asian peers, amid growing global growth fears after US markets slumped overnight. US President Donald Trump opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. In the domestic market, the investors await the RBI policy decision due on Friday.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 248 points lower at 38,057 and the Nifty was at 11,267, down 91 points.

Yes Bank, IOC, Hero MotoCorp, Zee, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Sensex in the opening trade, while Vedanta, UPL, L&T, SBI, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red at the opening. Major selling was seen in the banking indices with Nifty PSU Bank down 1 percent and Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank down 0.7 percent. Nifty Metal shed 1.85 percent, while Nifty Pharma was down 1.4 percent.

Yes Bank shares rose 22 percent after the lender clarified in a BSE filing that the material drop in its share prices on October 01, 2019 was primarily on account of the forced sale of 10 crores equity shares (3.92 percent of the Bank's equity share capital) triggered by an invocation of pledge on the equity shares of a large stakeholder.

Further, the Bank would like to confirm that it's financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements, the company said in a BSE filing.

InterGlobe Aviation fell 4 percent as promoters — InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia — sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.