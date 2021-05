The Indian market opened lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling across the board on worries over sustained rise in coronavirus cases in the country and strict lockdowns imposed in many states.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.87 percent, or 426.35 points, lower at 48,356.01, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,481.05, down 150.05 points, or 1.03 percent.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 percent, followed by SBI, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex sank 983.58 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 48,782.36, and Nifty fell 263.80 points or 1.77 percent to 14,631.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,465.07 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

”Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring at the moment. NDA’s sub-par performance in West Bengal assembly election and the possibility of emergence of strong opposition from alliance of regional parties to fight against NDA may weigh on investors sentiments,” said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.