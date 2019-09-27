Opening Bell: Sensex down 46 points, Nifty holds 11,500; Tata Motors, Vedanta among top losers

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday, tracking global markets that remained under pressure after a whistleblower complaint alleged that President Donald Trump attempted to get Ukraine to interfere in 2020 election, leading to an escalation in uncertainties about the global economy, which is already struggling due to Sino-US trade war.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading lower by 46.20 points or 0.12 percent at 38,943.54 while the Nifty was trading 19.95 points or 0.17 percent lower at 11,551.25. Nifty Midcap index was down 0.25 percent at 16,408.85.

Infosys, Indian Oil, NTPC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the top-gainers while YES Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank and Nestle remained the top losers in the opening bell.

Nifty Media was the worst-performing index in the opening bell followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal.

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday on the back of a stronger greenback. At 09:06 AM, the rupee was trading at 70.90 a dollar, down 2 paise from its Thursday’s close of 70.88.

In the commodity markets, oil prices fell, as demand concerns were back to the forefront following the rapid return of production capacity from the world’s top exporter.

International Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, from the previous session’s close to $62.42 a barrel by 0131 GMT.

