Market
Opening Bell: Sensex down 46 points, Nifty holds 11,500; Tata Motors, Vedanta among top losers
Updated : September 27, 2019 09:32 AM IST
At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading lower by 46.20 points or 0.12 percent at 38,943.54.
The Nifty was trading 19.95 points or 0.17 percent lower at 11,551.25.
Nifty Midcap index was down 0.25 percent at 16,408.85.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more