Opening Bell: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 12,000; realty gains, pharma, FMCG lose

The market opened lower on Friday with the Nifty below 12,000 levels after rating agency Moody's cut India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' amid concerns that the country’s economic growth will remain “materially lower than in the past".

Meanwhile, shares in Asia traded higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed overnight at a record high amid renewed optimism on the US-China trade front.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 40,530, down 120 points, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 31 points to trade at 11,980.

Zee, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while UPL, Bharti Infratel, YES Bank, Tata Steel, and BPCL led the losses.

Among sectors, major buying was seen in the realty and media indices, while FMCG, pharma and metal were trading in the red.

The Nifty Realty index surged 2.75 percent, extending yesterday's gains after the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Rs 25,000 crore AIF fund to complete stuck realty projects. Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Indiabulls Realestate, and Phoenix rose between 2-6.5 percent at the opening.