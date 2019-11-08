Market
Opening Bell: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 12,000; realty gains, pharma, FMCG lose
Updated : November 08, 2019 09:43 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 40,530, down 120 points, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 31 points to trade at 11,980.
Among sectors, major buying was seen in realty and media indices, while FMCG, pharma and metal sectors were trading in the red.
Zee, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
