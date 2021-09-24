Opening Bell: Sensex crosses 60,000-mark for first time, Nifty above 17,800

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened half a percent higher on Friday following positive cues from global markets. The indices surged to record highs with the Sensex crossing the 60000-mark for the first time.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.5 percent or 273 points higher at 60,288. The Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,897 -- up 74 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. The broader market indices too were trading higher.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, Grasim, and TCS. Each scrip gained over 1-3 percent. Leading the losses were Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, SBI Life.

Among sectors, FMCG, media, metals, and realty indices were under selling pressure. IT, banks, auto, financial services, pharma, healthcare indices were in the green.

Global shares rallied too, as worries faded about contagion from China Evergrande and as investors digested the Federal Reserve's plans for reining in US stimulus.

Wall Street's main indexes all ended up at least 1 percent following solid advances in European markets. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe jumped over 1.01 percent, its biggest percentage rise in a month and for a third straight session of gains that brought it all the way back from Monday

Over in commodities, crude oil prices rose, supported by growing fuel demand and a draw in US crude inventories. US oil settled up 1.5 percent at $73.30 per barrel and Brent settled moved 1.4 percent higher to settle at $77.25. But Spot gold dropped over 1 percent to $1,745.29 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)