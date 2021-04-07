Opening Bell: Sensex opens with minor gains, Nifty reclaims 14,700; banks fall ahead of RBI policy announcement Updated : April 07, 2021 10:03 AM IST The Sensex opened 75.7 points higher at 49,277.09, and the Nifty opened at 14,716.45, up 32.95 points. Midcaps and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks as they rose over half a percent. Published : April 07, 2021 09:46 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply