Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues, progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a higher note on Wednesday with the Nifty above 17,400 on the back of positive global cues amid progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 343.12 points or 0.59 percent at 58,286.77, and the Nifty was up 90 points or 0.52 percent at 17,415.30. About 1,593 shares have advanced, 417 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, L&T, HDFC, Asian Paints, Maruti, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers, while Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and NTPC, were the only laggards.

The broader markets too opened in green with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining up to 0.9 percent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, and Auto were trading up 1.2 percent each, followed by Nifty PSBs and Media. Nifty Metals and Oil & Gas were down 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Global Markets

Asia shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, while bond markets signalled concern overnight that aggressive rate hikes could damage the US economy after 10-year yields briefly dipped below two-year rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent, and touched its highest level since March 4, with most Asian stock markets in positive territory.