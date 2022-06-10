Opening Bell: Nifty dips below 16,300 led by losses in Wipro, Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the negative on Friday, tracking a plunge in global markets as pending inflation data spooked investors.

At open, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex fell 561 points to 54,759, while the broader NSE Nifty shed 194 points to 16,284.

Wipro, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and TCS were the major laggards among the Sensex-30 pack. Hindalco, Adani Ports, JSW Steel were the additional laggards on the Nifty.

NTPC, PowerGrid, Titan, Maruti, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp were among few gainers on the two indices.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also trading in the negative territory.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Metals and IT fell the most while Nifty Banks, Financials, and Pharma were also trading in the red.

Global Markets

Equities in other Asian markets began Friday's session in the red after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank (ECB) unnerved investors waiting for key inflation data from the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent in early hours.

Wall Street's main indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors anticipated incoming data to show unabated high levels of consumer prices in May. Apple and Amazon were biggest drags on the S&P 500.