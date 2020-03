Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower on Monday following sell-off in equities globally amid the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 626.42 points or 1.67 percent lower at 36,950.20 while Nifty index opened at 10,742.05, down 247.40 points or 2.25 percent.

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red, with Nifty Metals bleeding the most over 4 percent followed by Nifty Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Media sliding 3 percent each.

ONGC, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid Corporation led the decline among Nifty constituents while Yes Bank, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

Asian stocks declined sharply on Monday morning as oil prices plunged amid fears of a price war after OPEC failed to strike a deal with its allies on production cuts, adding to market volatility already brought about by fears surrounding the ongoing coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices plunged around 25 percent on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.

Brent crude futures were down $11.31, or 25 percent, at $33.96 a barrel by 0319 GMT, after earlier dropping to $31.02, their lowest since Feb. 12, 2016. Brent futures are on track for their biggest daily decline since January 17, 1991, at the start of the first Gulf War.