Opening Bell: Markets open on a positive note, Nifty near 12,150; HDFC gains over 2%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Tuesday led by gains in auto and banking stocks. However, selling in metals amid the escalating concerns over coronavirus in China kept a check on gains.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 144.56 points or 0.35 percent higher to 41,299.68 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,148.1, up 29.1 points or 0.24 percent.

Broader indices also traded in the green with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes up 0.15 percent and 0.53 percent respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Banks gained the most followed by Nifty Auto while Nifty Metal remained the worst-performing index in the early morning session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), YES Bank, UPL and Mahindra & Mahindra were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Nestle India and Tata Steel remained the top losers.

Shares of HDFC Ltd traded 2.24 percent higher after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter numbers. The net profit shot up almost 300 percent to come in at Rs 8,372.5 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,241.7 crore. The company has reported a Rs 9020 crore one-time fair value exchange gain due to gains from share swap after Gruh's merger with Bandhan bank.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped again on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat the coronavirus, while bond yields fell globally on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag.

