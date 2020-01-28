Market
Opening Bell: Markets open on a positive note, Nifty near 12,150; HDFC gains over 2%
Updated : January 28, 2020 09:47 AM IST
Broader indices also traded in the green with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes up 0.15 percent and 0.53 percent respectively.
Selling in metals amid the escalating concerns over coronavirus in China kept a check on gains.
