Market
Opening Bell: Market volatile, Nifty around 11,000; banks fall, auto, IT gain
Updated : September 13, 2019 09:48 AM IST
At 9:37 AM, the Sensex was trading at 37,180, up 76 points or 0.21 percent and the Nifty was at 11,000, up 17.45 points or 0.16 percent.
The domestic equities have advanced in the last five out of six trading sessions.
Major buying was seen in auto, metal and IT indices with these indices gaining around 0.3 percent each.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more