Opening Bell: Market volatile, Nifty around 11,000; banks fall, auto, IT gain

Indian shares edged higher after opening slightly weak on Friday. At 9:37 AM, the Sensex was trading at 37,180, up 76 points or 0.21 percent and the Nifty was at 11,000, up 17.45 points or 0.16 percent. The domestic equities have advanced in the last five out of six trading sessions.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 62 points lower at 37,042, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 9 points lower at 10,973.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on hints of progress in the US-China trade dispute and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank.

On the domestic front, Indiaâ€™s retail inflation for August inched up to 3.21 percent from 3.15 percent in July, government data released on Thursday showed. The latest data showed that the inflation remained comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent raising hopes of further rate cuts.

According to official data, industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 percent in July, mainly on account of the poor show by the manufacturing sector.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Indiabulls Housing, SBI, Eicher Motors, GAIL, and Hindalco led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed at the opening. Major buying was seen in auto, metal and IT indices with these indices gaining around 0.3 percent each. Meanwhile, banking indices were in red with the Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Bank slipping 0.5 percent each.