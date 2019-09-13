#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Opening Bell: Market volatile, Nifty around 11,000; banks fall, auto, IT gain

Updated : September 13, 2019 09:48 AM IST

At 9:37 AM, the Sensex was trading at 37,180, up 76 points or 0.21 percent and the Nifty was at 11,000, up 17.45 points or 0.16 percent.
The domestic equities have advanced in the last five out of six trading sessions.
Major buying was seen in auto, metal and IT indices with these indices gaining around 0.3 percent each.
