Market
Opening Bell: Market trades higher on rate cut hopes, strong global cues; Sensex up over 200 points
Updated : October 04, 2019 09:49 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 211 points higher at 38,314 and the Nifty was at 11,376, up 62 points.
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, BPCL, SBI were the top gainers on the Sensex in the opening trade.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media, were trading in the green.
