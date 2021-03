The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following gains in global markets as the treasury yields eased.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 105 points, or 0.21 percent higher at 49,876.21, while the Nifty opened at 14,768.55, up 32 points, or 0.22 percent.

All the sectoral indices opened in the green with the Nifty PSU Bank trading nearly 1 percent higher. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto gained 0.76 and 0.69 percent, respectively.

Adani Ports, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank were the top index gainers and Power Grid, Britannia, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and NTPC led the decline in the Nifty50 constituents.

Adani Ports surged 2.4 percent as the company announced acquisition of 58 percent stake in Gangavaram Port.

Globally, shares in Asia were mixed in Tuesday trade as traders welcomed some easing in treasury yields. MSCI's broadest index of APAC shares sans Japan was trading 0.15 percent higher.